SCCI flays govt for frequent hikes in power tariffs

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI has criticised the government for the increase in the power tariff by Rs4.97 per unit during the remaining three months of the current financial year at the behest of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

SCCI President Sherbaz Bilour in a statement issued here on Friday said the government had assured IMF of an increase in the electricity price. He said the petroleum products would be hiked as well by Rs30 per litre.

Instead of making frequent increases in power tariffs, he asked the government to take measures to overcome line losses of power companies and improve and up-grade transmission lines system, adding the action should be taken against those people who were involved in agreements with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

The SCCI chief said the national economy is nearing destruction owing to the coronavirus pandemic as the business community has been adversely affected by prevailing situations and would not be unable to afford to pay the heavy utility bills. He said there was no justification for the present rulers to remain in power if the entire system of the country was to be run by the IMF.

Sherbaz Bilour pointed out that the government had authorised the National Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to determine electricity price under the IMF pressure.