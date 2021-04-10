Meeting of Juvenile Mobile Units held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A meeting of the Special Juvenile Mobile Units was held here on Friday to discuss the steps taken by the police to ensure basic rights to juveniles at police stations.
The meeting was chaired by SSP Operations Yasir Afridi while former acting IGP Syed Akhtar Ali Shah addressed the participants as a special guest.