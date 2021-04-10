tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:National Incubation Centre at LUMS, funded by Ignite and MOITT, is hosting its bi-annual Investor Summit from 9:00am to 6:30pm on Saturday (today). The Investor Summit serves as the capstone event of NICL’s Foundation Programme, meant to provide real-world experience and access to entrepreneurial youth. According to a press release, the flagship event will bring together 35+ early-stage start-ups incubated at NIC Lahore and Quetta who will pitch their ventures in agritech, cleantech, edtech, healthtech and fintech, to seasoned investors and start-up founders in Pakistan.