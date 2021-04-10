Censoring critics

The recently passed Criminal Law Amendment Bill 2020 says that whoever “intentionally ridicules, brings into disrepute or defames the armed forces of Pakistan or a member thereof” will be guilty of an offence punishable with “imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or fine which may extend to five hundred thousand rupees, or with both”.

Journalists, lawyers, politicians, human rights and social media activists have strongly criticised the bill. This criticism is valid and constitutional. If the constitution gives the right to all citizens to criticise, bringing such bills is disrespect to the constitution and citizens. Citizens criticise institutions when they go beyond the limits devised by the constitution. Criminalising criticism is a step towards making an institution above accountability. Also, the bill is vague and can easily be misused. There is no mention of what is just and legal criticism.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Bannu