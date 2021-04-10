SSGC now serve 24/7, Mega Service Centre launched

KARACHI: SSGC’s has launched first 24/7 Mega Service Centre in Karachi. This is for the first time in the history of SSGC that the Company’s CFC is operating around the clock to cater to customers’ complaints related to gas supply, billing and connections. This vital customer centric step is one of the many approaches being devised by the Company management and the Customer Services Division to cater effectively and efficiently to the customers’ grievances.

Imran Maniar, MD, SSGC formally launched the around the clock Mega Customer Service Centre in a simple yet impressive ceremony held at the venue on Thursday evening.

In his key note speech, the MD lauded the management and staff of North Nazimabad CFC for making arrangements for a 24/7 service. He reiterated that the customer service representatives at the CFC must continue to display a positive attitude and plenty of politeness and patience towards the customers. He asked the CFC staff to channelize all their energies to deliver the best customer experience.***