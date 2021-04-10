Doctor escapes unhurt as plain-clothes cops fire at his car

A doctor of a government hospital survived luckily after plain-clothes cops fired at his car when he mistook them to be robbers in Orangi Town on Friday.

Dr Fayyaz said he left home in his car when he saw some plainclothes personnel busy in intercepting motorists and checking them. He said he thought some robbers were looting citizens and attempted to flee from the scene.

As the doctor was speeding away, law enforcers opened fire at his car, bursting tyres and causing the vehicle to dash against a wall. The cops then surrounded the vehicle, and told the terrified doctor that they were policemen.

He immediately phoned police helpline 15, but the police reached scene after 30 minutes and returned without taking any action. Police said snap checking had been increased in the following a robbery in the area, and they fired on the doctorâ€™s car due to a misunderstanding.