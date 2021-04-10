Sherry for listening to protesting medical students

ISLAMABAD: Expressing her support for protesting students outside Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman said the students from FATA and Balochistan have been sitting outside during the pandemic, protesting for their rights for 12 days.

“It is shocking that no one from the government has come to listen to their grievances. Now these students have been on hunger strike for the last 2 days but once again, Tabahi Sarkar seems to be least bothered,” she said while addressing the student on Friday.

A young student from Bannu, Amir, fainted in front of Sherry because of his hunger strike. An ambulance was then arranged for him. Sherry said their demands are not being heard, instead this incompetent government has finished their scholarships. “We all know how FATA and Balochistan are being neglected,” she said, adding that the state of their education and development is in front of everyone. “So instead of providing opportunities to the youth, Tabahi Sarkar is even taking away their seats and scholarships,” she added.

She said: “We are in the middle of the pandemic and now more than ever need qualified doctors, paramedics and nurses.” She said instead of increasing seats for medical colleges, this is what the government is doing. “The way these students are being treated is truly appalling. Who will take responsibility for this,” she questioned. Unfortunately, she said this indifference by the government is not new. Institutions are being demolished one after another via presidential ordinances.