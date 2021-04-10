Elizabeth-Philip marriage longest in royal UK history

LAHORE: Prince Philip Mountbatten and the-then Princess Elizabeth had tied their marital knot on November 20, 1947 at Westminster Abbey in London, about 13 weeks after the British Empire had granted independence to Pakistan and India, which thus means that their wedlock has lasted 73 years, four, months and 19 days or 26,784 days to be more precise.

Leaving behind four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, Prince Philip died Friday at 99, but his marriage with Queen Elizabeth II is said to be the longest royal nuptial bliss in British history.

Three longest recorded marriages in history:

The wedlock between Karam Chand and Kartari Chand of India had spanned over 90 years and 291 days. The couple had married on December 11, 1925, before this historic union had culminated on with the death of Karam Chand on September 30, 2016 in Bradford (United Kingdom).

If their claimed dates of birth are true, this would have made them 20 and 13 years old at the time respectively. They were bonded together in an arranged ceremony in line with Sikh traditions. The couple had migrated to UK in 1965 and had 7 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

The second longest marriage recorded in history was that between Philipose Thomas and Sosamma Thomas, who got married on February 17, 1918, but death separated them 88 years and two days later on February 19, 2006 in Kerala (India), as Sosamma could not keep up the promise of living together forever.

When 13-year-old Philipose Thomas tied the knot with Sosamma on a sunny February day, he was a Class 7 student and the 12-year-old bride, one class his junior. The third longest spousal relationship recorded in history was that between Herbert Fisher and. Zelmyra George. The couple jumped the broom on May 13, 1924, faced the vicissitudes of time together for 86 years and 290 days, before Herbert left the world on February 27, 2011 in North Carolina (United States).