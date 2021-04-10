Asim Ahmed appointed Chairman FBR

ISLAMABAD: After getting nod of the federal cabinet through circulation of summary, the government has appointed Asim Ahmed, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Service (IRS), as Chairman FBR with immediate effect.

Soon after issuing an official notification, the newly-appointed Chairman FBR Asim Ahmed said that his top priority would be introducing automation in the tax collection machinery for broadening the tax base and shifting share of taxation on shoulders of new taxpayers instead of burdening more the existing ones.

He said that the FBR transformed the appeals system and now e-hearing would be started in order to abolish human interactions. To another query about the ambitious tax collection target for outgoing and upcoming fiscal year under the IMF program, he replied that he would require a few days to review the situation, then he would be in a position to give his views on it.

To another query whether Shaukat Tarin had played any role in his appointment as Chairman FBR, he replied that he had never met Tarin in his life, so he did not know why this un-authentic information was spread.

The government, through a separate notification, also granted ad-hoc charge of Secretary Revenue Division to newly-appointed Chairman FBR Asim Ahmed for a period of three months. Since the PTI came to power two and a half years ago, Asim Ahmed would be the sixth Chairman FBR. The outgoing Chairman FBR Javed Ghani passed his last day in the office as he was going to reach the age of superannuation on April 10 and will be retired. The outgoing chairman FBR, Javed Ghani, was unaware whether he would be granted three-month extension or he would be retired but the government brought the new chairman FBR.

There are many seniors belonging to both IRS and Customs working in BS-22 but the government ignored them and bypassed them. Finally, the government preferred to appoint an officer of BS-21 for this crucial slot. The newly-appointed Chairman FBR Asim Ahmed belongs to the 17th Common of IRS Group and he had done his masters in economics and also got a degree of law. He has accomplished major part of his career while serving at different positions in Lahore, including Chief Commissioner at Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU), Lahore.

Asim Ahmed is “genuine gentleman” who is known for speaking well in a decent manner with everyone, including his seniors and juniors, said one top officer of FBR and added that his elder brother, Amir Ahmed, belonged to the Customs Group who got retired from Grade 21 a few years ago. One incumbent officer of FBR told The News in background discussions that Federal Minister for Finance and Revenues interviewed Asim Ahmed and forwarded his name for the slot of Chairman FBR.

Earlier, there were rumors that the FBR’s Member IR Operation Dr Ashfaque Ahmed is on top among the contenders for the top slot of chairman FBR. Some close aides of PM were considered his supporter, however, insiders say that Ashfaque Ahmed is still too junior for this slot, so the government selected Asim Ahmed.

According to an official announcement, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has acknowledged and appreciated the services of retiring Chairman FBR Muhammad Javed Ghani in the Board-in-Council meeting. Special Assistant to PM on Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood and all the members of FBR attended the meeting and paid tributes to the services of retiring chairman.