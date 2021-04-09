Multinational air exercise ACES Meet 2021-1 ends

ISLAMABAD: Two-week long multinational air exercise “ACES Meet 2021-1” concluded at an operational base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Thursday.

Air Commodore Ali Naeem Zahoor, Base Commander PAF Base Mushaf, was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. Nawaf Saeed Al-Malki, Saudi ambassador to Pakistan graced the ceremony as guest of honour.

Air Vice Marshal (Pilot)/Staff Awad Abdullah Al Zahrani, defence attache KSA and Col Wallin David, air attache USA, were also present at the ceremony along with observers from Bahrain, Egypt and Jordan. Addressing the participants of the exercise, the chief guest said, “PAF is happy to share its experiences and expertise in the field of counter-terrorism operations with RSAF & USAF. At the same time, “Exercise ACES meet” has also provided a good opportunity for mutual learning.

With the successful and meaningful conduct of exercise, we have consolidated our resolve that we stand by each other as allies and friends,” he said. Saudi envoy Nawaf Saeed Al-Malki while sharing his views with the audience thanked Pakistan Air Force for arranging such exercise, especially in COVID-19 situation.