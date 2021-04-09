D-Chowk sealed amid school owners protest

Islamabad : Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Thursday deployed heavy contingent at Islamabad’s D-Chowk and blocked the road leading to Parliament House from D-Chowk by placing barricades due to sit-in protest of All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF).

The school owners associations are protesting over the closure of educational institutions till April 28 announced by the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) Inter-Provincial Education Minister meeting led by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood.

Islamabad Police has also arranged water cannon at D-Chowk to avoid any untoward incident.

President of All Pakistan Private Schools Federation Kashif Mirza addressing the participants stressed for the opening of schools with SOPs and urged the government to review its decision about the closure of educational institutions.

He said the protest participants are fighting for the constitutional and educational rights of 75 million school children who are not getting their due education in the wake of an ongoing pandemic. Kashif Mirza demanded a vaccine for teachers and the opening of school in two shifts with 50 per cent attendance. Reportedly, the All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran Naeem Mir Group is also supporting the All Pakistan Private Schools Association protest at D-Chowk.