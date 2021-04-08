Bilawal summons PPP’s CEC on 11th in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has summoned the meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of PPP on April 11 (Sunday) in Karachi, Earlier, the PPP’s CEC was scheduled to meet on April 5, but it was postponed due to ongoing sessions of the National Assembly and Senate and now rescheduled to meet on April 11. The PPP’s CEC is expected to make its final response on the matter of the show cause notice of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and its future decision with regard to alliance.

The PPP position on the show cause notice of the PDM is clear that the PPP is neither answerable to any political party nor subordinate of any political party.

While announcing the date of the CEC, Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari said those who could not able to reach Karachi due to COVID-19, will participate in the meeting through video-link.