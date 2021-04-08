Cracks emerge in PTI ranks: Kundi

ISLAMABAD: PPP Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi has said that on Wednesday, three MNAs and 15 MPAs accompanied Jahangir Tareen to the court, which means that cracks have emerged in the ranks of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

“Jahangir Tareen has claimed support of 53 MPAs and nearly 18 MNAs, which shows that Imran Khan has lost the confidence of the majority members in the National Assembly,” he said in a statement on Wednesday. He said the strategy by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari of bringing a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was correct, but the PML-N preferred to protect Imran Khan's government. He said the PML-N intentionally demanded resignations so that the PDM could be divided and the government be saved.

Meanwhile, PPPP Information Secretary Shazia Atta Marri expressed concern over Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's statement that there is no worth of the statements of Maryam Nawaz. Marri said the PPP has always taken the statements of Maryam Nawaz seriously and if the PML-N says they are not important, it should be clarified that what is the worth of Maryam Nawaz in the PML-N.

She said the PML-N in connivance with the JUI created cracks in the PDM for their own petty interests. Maulana Fazlur Rehman has already said if the PPP does not resign, the JUI-F and the PML-N will tender their resignations. “Now the PML-N and the JUI-F should tell

us when they are going to resign and when the show cause notice will be issued on the alliance of the JUI-F and the PTI in Larkana,” she asked.