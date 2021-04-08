PDM insulted ANP through show-cause notice: Samar Bilour

By Syed Bukhar Shah

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) spokesperson and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Samar Bilour on Wednesday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had insulted her party by issuing a show-cause notice to it.

Speaking at a news conference here, she said the ANP was an independent and democratic political party, adding, under which authority the PDM issued the show-cause to her party.

ANP leaders Salahuddin Khan Mohmand, MPA, Dr Zahid Khan, Mian Babar Shah, Hamid Toofan and others were also present on the occasion.

The ANP, she said, had 100 years old history and could not compromise on its principles and ideology. She held those who had called the PDM meeting to issue the show-cause notice to ANP and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) responsible for the break-up of the opposition alliance.

The ANP, she said, had joined the PDM on its own and with clear intention to struggle against the ‘selected’ and inefficient government. “We were fighting along with the other political parties for the rights of the people and for protection and sanctity of vote,” she argued.

She pointed out that differences cropped up on several occasions but the ANP never raised these issues in public.

Samar Bilour said that certain political parties were imposing their decisions on the PDM component parties and this was not acceptable to the ANP.

She said the ANP had neither joined the PDM at someone’s bidding nor had quit it to please someone. She said those who had come into politics on the strength of the establishment had no moral justification to level allegations against her party. “The ANP will continue its struggle against the selected and inefficient rulers whether or not it remains part of the PDM,” she declared.