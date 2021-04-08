close
Thu Apr 08, 2021
April 8, 2021

Ramazan moon sighting likely on April 13

Islamabad

April 8, 2021

Islamabad : Chance of sighting crescent of Ramazan 1442 AH is likely on the evening of April 13, (29 Shaban 1442 AH).

Spokesman of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik on Wednesday said the first Ramzan would be expected on April, 14. There would be chances of clear moon sighting in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi on the evening of April 13, he added.

