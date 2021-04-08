PIA starts Lahore-Skardu flight

LAHORE: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has started direct flights from Lahore to Skardu, a spokesman of the national carrier said on Wednesday.

The airline would operate two weekly Lahore-Skardu-Lahore flights.

The first flight carrying 153 passengers left for Skardu from Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore on Wednesday.

In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, PIA is operating more flights to the northern areas to promote domestic tourism and facilitate passengers.

PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik, while congratulating staff on the launch of the new flight stressed upon excellent service.

“PIA was connecting different cities by air for the convenience of domestic passengers.”

At Lahore Airport, PIA District Manager Abdul Muqaddam Khan, Station Manager Ali Asghar Zaidi, Public Relations Manager Athar Hassan Awan, and other officials bade farewell to the passengers.