Crackdown on corona SOPs violators

MULTAN: Authorities Tuesday intensified crackdown on coronavirus SOPs violators in Multan. Reportedly, two people were detained and one shopkeeper was booked on charges of defying coronavirus SOPs during the last 24 hours. The authorities sealed nine shops in Shujabad and a gym in Gulgasht and impounded nine buses over COVID-19 violations. The shopkeepers were imposed fine to the tune of Rs 125,000 and bus owners were fined Rs 20,000. The authorities imposed Rs 30,000 fine on the owners of marriage halls.