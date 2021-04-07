‘Govt allocates Rs23b for vaccine procurement’

KARACHI: The federal government has allocated an amount of $150 million (approx Rs23 billion) for procurement of safe and effective life-saving COVID-19 vaccine to immunise the eligible population in the country with special focus on most vulnerable segment, Deputy Director Ministry of Health Services told the Sindh High Court on Tuesday. Filing comments on court query with regard to general import of COVID-19 vaccine, the deputy director submitted that no serious adverse event has so far been reported in Pakistan after almost 850,000 inoculations given to different priority groups till date including elderly populations. He submitted that an independent experts committee under auspices of drug regulatory authority ensure that only safe and efficacious COVID-19 vaccines are imported for use in the country for different age groups.

The Health Ministry official submitted that cabinet committee for COVID-19 vaccine procurement has been established to guide the Ministry of Health and under the umbrella of National Coordination Committee and National Command and Operation Centre the ministry was striving relentlessly to acquire safe and effective vaccine. He submitted that clear guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for different COVID-19 vaccines have been developed and staff equipped to conduct the vaccination process.

He submitted that successful negotiations have been conducted with the World Bank and Asian Development Bank to manage resources for procurement of vaccines for 10 million and 13.5 million populations respectively, adding that all the acquired vaccines through these means shall be provided to the people of Pakistan free of cost.

He submitted that private sector was also being facilitated to import quality vaccines (duly approved by drug authority) for quick immunization of affording people.

The health ministry official submitted that considering fact of covid-19 was a novel pathogen and vaccines against it are just coming up all initial requirements to vaccinate priority populations will be met through import from different manufactures. He submitted that negotiations were also underway to initiate shared local production with Chinese firm (Cansinobio) through collaboration with the National Institute of Health.

He submitted that government aims to vaccinate all eligible population irrespective of their profession, gender, race, origin etc. However, he said, due to uncertainty of global vaccine availability and based on decision on prioritisation of population taken by the cabinet committee, certain segment of society were being prioritised including healthcare workers, elderly and vulnerable populations.

The SHC division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar after taking the comments on record adjourned the hearing for three weeks.