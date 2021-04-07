close
Wed Apr 07, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 7, 2021

SC short order: PHC verdict for regularising KP govt workers set aside

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the verdict of Peshawar High Court (PHC) regularising hundreds of employees of some 72 government departments of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa. The court admitted appeal of the provincial government challenging the verdict of learned Peshawar High Court (PHC). A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijazul Ahsen had reserved the verdict on the appeal of the Khyber Pukhtunkhwa government filed against the PHC decision. On Tuesday, Justice Ijazul Ahsen announced the verdict in open court, setting aside the PHC verdict. The detailed reasons would be recorded later.

