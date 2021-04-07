Chinese envoy meets Zardari, Bilawal

KARACHI: Chinese ambassador Nong Rong called on former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Bilawal House Tuesday. PPPP’s Vice President Sherry Rehman was also present.

The ambassador was accompanied by defence attache Major General Chen Wen Rong, Consul General Karachi Li Bijian and other diplomats who exchanged views with the PPP leadership on areas of mutual cooperation and long-standing brotherly relations between the two neighbouring states and the two political parties, the PPP and CPC (the Communist Party of China).

Zardari and Bilawal thanked the Chinese government for launching CPEC project and provision of vaccines for preventing COVID-19. Both sides agreed to build on this strong relationship over three generations of the PPP and the CPC.