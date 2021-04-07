close
Wed Apr 07, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 7, 2021

Man dies after being trapped in lift

National

Our Correspondent
April 7, 2021

LAHORE: A 22-year-old man died after he was trapped in the lift of a wedding hall in the Raiwind City police limits on Tuesday. Rescue 1122 recovered his body after hectic efforts and handed it over to his family. He was cleaning the area when he slipped into the lift and was trapped. The victim has been identified as Qadeer Ahmad. Police have collected forensic evidence from crime scene.

