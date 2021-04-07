Man dies after being trapped in lift

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 22-year-old man died after he was trapped in the lift of a wedding hall in the Raiwind City police limits on Tuesday. Rescue 1122 recovered his body after hectic efforts and handed it over to his family. He was cleaning the area when he slipped into the lift and was trapped. The victim has been identified as Qadeer Ahmad. Police have collected forensic evidence from crime scene.