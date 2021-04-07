SHC Sukkur Bench orders to release pensions of retired employees

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court, Circuit Bench, Sukkur, on Tuesday in a case of release of pension to retired employees of the Market Committee of Sindh Agriculture Department, expressed its displeasure and remarked to stop the salaries of the provincial cabinet if pension amount was not released.

Reports said Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar remarked to hold the salaries of Sindh cabinet members, if pension was not released till the next hearing, while the court ordered to suspend the salaries of Sindh minister for agriculture and secretary for agriculture. The court, adjourning the case for three weeks, ordered DG Sindh agriculture department to appear on the next hearing. Meanwhile, in another case for shifting the cattle farms from the city to cattle colony, the court ordered the deputy commissioner and SSP Sukkur to remove illegal encroachments from cattle colony. The court also issued show cause notices to DSP Site and DSP Mando Deero, summoning them to appear before the court in the next hearing on April.