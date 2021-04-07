CM wants relief ensured to people during Ramazan

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday directed the officials to set up Kissan Markets and Sasta Bazaars before the start of Ramazan and all the arrangements should be made to ensure the availability of essential commodities.

He issued the directives while chairing a meeting on good governance strategy here at Chief Minister’s House, said an official handout. Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Kamran Bangash, Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz and Inspector General Police Sanaullah Abbasi, and administrative secretaries of departments concerned attended the meeting. Divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners joined the meeting via video link.

Addressing the participants, the chief minister said in spite of the difficult financial situation, KP government was committed to give maximum relief and facilities to people during Ramazan.

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure strict implementation of good governance strategy and to maintain a close liaison between the district administration and police so that the public could be facilitated.