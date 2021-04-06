Gilani’s disqualification case: ECP issues notices to two PTI MNAs

ISLAMABAD: The ECP Monday issued notices to PTI’s MNAs Faheem Khan and Jamil Ahmed, who were seen in the video of Ali Haider Gilani, a day ahead of the Senate elections.

In this connection, a three-member bench of the Commission, headed by Punjab member Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi, heard the disqualification case against Yousaf Raza Gilani in the Election Commission Secretariat, filed by PTI lawmakers.

Senator Yousaf Raza Gilani submitted the reply to the Election Commission while the Election Commission sent copies of the same to PTI petitioners. On his part, Gilani has sought dismissal of the disqualification petitions and in reply he said the allegations levelled by the PTI were frivolous.

In the reply, Gilani termed PTI MNAs Farrukh Habib and Malika Bukhari habitual petitioners and said the petitioners also make statements against the Commission for publicity in the media. “The videos on the basis of which the case was filed are unverified. It does not have the authority to record evidence. There is no direct allegation against Yousaf Raza Gilani in the petition,” it said. The written reply said broadcasting fake video tantamount to interfering in the election process, concrete evidence of allegations should be sought from the PTI, while his lawyer has not been provided videos yet.

The ECP issued notices to MNAs Faheem Khan and Jamil Ahmed seen in the video and adjourned further hearing until April 27. The PTI legislators want disqualification of Gilani after the video of his son Haider Gilani went viral; he was apparently telling the two MNAs how to waste their votes.