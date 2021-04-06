Government to appoint new FBR chairman

ISLAMABAD: Chairman FBR Javed Ghani is going to reach the age of superannuation this week and the government has decided to appoint a new chairman for the tax collection machinery.

The government is in search of the sixth chairman FBR under the PTI rule. The performance of the tax collection machinery becomes immensely important when the country’s economy is being scrutinised under the strict nose of IMF monitoring.

Javed Ghani is relieving the charge of the secretary Revenue Division on April 7 (Wednesday) tomorrow while April 9, 2021 will be his last day as the chairman FBR. Ghani would reach the age of superannuation probably on April 12, 2021 but because of weekly holidays, he would be relieved from the charge of chairman FBR on April 9, 2021.

“The government has decided to appoint a new chairman of the FBR and different names are under consideration for the appointment of sixth chairman under the rule of PTI-led government,” said official sources while talking to The News here on Monday.

The sources said the FBR’s incumbent Member Inland Revenues (IR), Muhammad Ashfaque Ahmed, is on the top among the contenders who is currently serving in BS-21. He might be promoted to Grade 22.

One top official of the government, when contacted, told The News that the government had decided to appoint the new chairman FBR probably from within the ranks of the board. Javed Ghani belonged to the Customs Group, so now the new chairman might be selected from the Inland Revenue Service (IRS) Group.