Free twice-weekly Covid tests offered to all in England

LONDON: Everyone in England is to be offered free, twice-weekly coronavirus tests as ministers prepare for the next stage of easing lockdown restrictions.

The lateral flow tests – which can provide results in around 30 minutes – will be available from Friday, regardless of whether people have symptoms.The announcement came as Boris Johnson was due to meet senior ministers later on Monday to sign off the next stage of the road map out of lockdown.

People will be able to obtain a test through a home ordering service, workplace or school testing programme, or by collecting one at a local test site.The Prime Minister said the scheme would help stop fresh outbreaks, enabling the authorities to identify and control new variants of the disease. “As we continue to make good progress on our vaccine programme and with our road map cautiously easing restrictions under way, regular rapid testing is even more important to make sure those efforts are not wasted,” he said.