Rabbani introduces bill to strengthen Senate

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party’s Senator Mian Raza Rabbani on Monday introduced a Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021, seeking amendments to various Articles aimed at enhancing powers of the Upper House of the Parliament.

The chairman Senate after debate referred the bill to the concerned standing committee for further deliberation. Speaking in the House, Rabbani said various resolutions were passed by this august House to enhance the powers of Senate. He said amendments were

proposed in various Articles of the Constitution — including 57, 62, 72, 73, 86, 89, 126, 159, 160 and 162, adding it was a very important bill since there was dire need to enhance the powers of Senate.

He was of the view that it would help strengthen the Federation since Senate was considered as House of Federation. Speaking on the bill, Railways Minister Azam Swati said the Upper House should be strengthened, adding this bill should be sent to National Assembly with complete amendments in order to protect the rights of the provinces in a better way.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said the government wanted to strengthen the Upper House of the Parliament. He, however, added that certain amendments sought in the bill would de-escalate the 18th Constitutional Amendment. He said the government would not agree on certain amendments, including in Articles 73 and 126.