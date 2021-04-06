PDM sends show cause notice to PPP, ANP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Monday sent show cause notices to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Awami National Party (ANP) with the approval of its President Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Both the parties have been directed to explain as to why they sought support from government senators in the election of opposition leader in Senate, as this move on their part caused damage to the opposition alliance and the movement.

Show cause notices were issued by PDM General Secretary Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan. The two have been asked to show cause for seeking help from treasury senators and violating the PDM principles.

Sources said it was mentioned in the context of show cause notice that the PPP and the ANP moves had caused damage to the opposition alliance and the movement, and both the leaders had been asked to explain their position as to why they took such steps.

Talking to the media persons in Parliament House, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khaqan Abbasi said show cause notices had been issued to the PPP and the ANP with the approval of the PDM president whereby it had been asked they had acquired opposition leader’s slot in Senate by obtaining votes from treasury benches.

“This is against the PDM narrative and the PDM will decide the matter,” he said, adding seven days had been given to the two parties to file their reply. “Whatever reply is received will be presented in the PDM summit meeting.”

Abbasi further said it was mentioned in the notice that the PDM will not make this notice public, however, both the parties could make it public if they desire so.He pointed out that the PDM had postponed long march and the PPP was given opportunity to ask from its core committee and tell the alliance if it will tender resignations or otherwise.

To a question, Abbasi said the PDM will not review its decision for not accepting Yousuf Raza Gilani as opposition leader in Senate. Talking to the media in Parliament House, Gilani said: “We have not given reply to show cause notices issued by the PDM…We will express our opinion over it..We are still part of the PDM.”