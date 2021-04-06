Salman Butt Memorial Soccer from April 9

LAHORE: The Hafiz Salman Butt Memorial Soccer Football Tournament will start from April 9 at Prostar Stadium, Bahria Town, Rawalpindi.

Adnan Ahmad Malik, Senior Vice President Pakistan Soccer Football Federation, said that 32 teams will participate in the tournament. Osama Manzoor has been appointed as the organising secretary. The tournament will be played on knockout system. The final match of the tournament will be played on April 11.