Transport department increases route permit fee

LAHORE:The Punjab government has decided to double road tax on private transport owners to increase its sources of income.

The Department of Transport had sent a summary to increase the route permit tax on private transport on the road, which has been duly approved by the Punjab government. If a motorcycle rickshaw is to run on the road, it will now have to pay a one-year route permit fee of Rs600, while it was Rs350 a year earlier. Instead of Rs200 per annum on motor cab rickshaws, the one-year route fee will now be Rs 600.

Taxi cabs will now have to pay Rs850 per year instead of Rs600 to run on the road. The annual road tax on A-class buses has now been increased from Rs950 to Rs1,400 and the route permit fee for B-class buses has been increased from Rs 700 to Rs 1,100. Similarly, buses with M class route will get route permit at Rs2,000 per annum. The road tax for goods transport will now be Rs2,550 instead of Rs 400 per annum.