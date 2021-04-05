‘Pakistanis love for Chinese highly impressive’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani people’s love for Chinese is highly impressive and a major factor of their fast growing relationship, said Bai Yan, a Chinese lady, who has been working and living here since 2010, according to a report published by Gwadar Pro on Sunday.

Sharing her experience while living in Islamabad, she said Pakistanis are friendly to her all the way.

Bai recalled that when she first came here in August, the local scorching heat weather hit her first. “I hadn’t experienced such a torrid summer,” she said.

However, the livable environment and green plants everywhere in the Federal Capital made her fall in love with the city.

After settling down in a place, the importance of food emerges. Fortunately, the Pakistani barbecued meat and milky tea catch Bai’s eye. “The barbecued meat is pretty good,” she commented.

According to Gwadar Pro, besides these conditions, Bai likes the lifestyle here. She thinks that the walking pace of local people is definitely not as hurried as that in some big cities in China.

Another reason why Bai likes this city is that she has been impressed by the local people’s enthusiasm for Chinese. “Once knowing I am Chinese, Pakistanis will be friendlier to me. We are always enjoying such amicable atmosphere here,” she remarked.

Bai Yan added, Chinese enterprises in Pakistan get along well with Pakistani employees and local people.

She lauded this cooperative and friendly relationship in terms of people-to-people exchanges, while talking to Gwadar Pro.

For example, she said, her company often celebrates the Pakistani traditional holidays with employees and local people.