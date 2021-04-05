close
Mon Apr 05, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 5, 2021

Major-Gen Saqib promoted to Lt General

OC
Our Correspondent
April 5, 2021

RAWALPINDI: Major General Saqib Mehmood Malik has been promoted as Lt. General and appointed new Chief of Logistics Staff, the ISPR said on Sunday. The three-star General, who hails from Punjab Regiment, has been posted as Chief of Logistics Staff following retirement of Lt. General Azhar Saleh Abbasi.

