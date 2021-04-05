Major-Gen Saqib promoted to Lt General

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Major General Saqib Mehmood Malik has been promoted as Lt. General and appointed new Chief of Logistics Staff, the ISPR said on Sunday. The three-star General, who hails from Punjab Regiment, has been posted as Chief of Logistics Staff following retirement of Lt. General Azhar Saleh Abbasi.