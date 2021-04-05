close
Mon Apr 05, 2021
April 5, 2021

Confused

Newspost

 
April 5, 2021

Even after two-and-a-half years, the government of Pakistan is still directionless. First, the authorities announced that they have approved the import of raw cotton and sugar from India. The next day, the decision was reversed.

It clearly suggests that the government isn’t able to make right decisions.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi

