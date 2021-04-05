tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Even after two-and-a-half years, the government of Pakistan is still directionless. First, the authorities announced that they have approved the import of raw cotton and sugar from India. The next day, the decision was reversed.
It clearly suggests that the government isn’t able to make right decisions.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi