Closing markets for two days a week: Asad Umar backs Sindh govt’s decision

KARACHI: Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar Saturday backed the Sindh government’s decision to keep the commercial centres and markets shut for two days a week in view of alarming spread of coronavirus cases in the country.

He was talking to media persons and businessmen during his visit to the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry here.

Asad warned that a decision could be taken to shut the entire economy if timely steps were not taken for protection against the coronavirus infection.

He said the government had promised to supply 900MW electricity to Karachi in the current year but now 1,000MW power would be supplied to the city. He said the government had been trying to launch the Green Line bus service in Karachi by August this year while efforts were on to further improve the Karachi Circular Railway service.

He said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor project was continuing successfully and was being expanded also to increase employment opportunities in the country.

He said price-hike had emerged as the biggest challenge for the government. He said China had invested in the first industrial zone established in Pakistan under the CPEC. He hoped that the major federally-funded development projects in Karachi would be completed by end of this year.

Asad Umar disclosed that he had to face criticism during a meeting of the federal cabinet that the government’s entire money was being spent in Karachi.

The minister said he had convinced his cabinet colleagues that whatever money had been given to Karachi under the development package was in fact due right of the city.

He said the government could not ignore the atrocities being committed in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir when it came to considering the option of doing trade with India.

He said the Prime Minister Imran Khan had given direction to seek alternatives to do trade with India.