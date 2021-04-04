Museum at Kalar Kahar to be opened soon

LAHORE: Tourism and Archaeology Department has restored the fabulous museum at a major tourist destination at Kalar Kahar.

The building was established in 2015 but could not be used for museum purposes. Now the department following the directions from the Punjab Chief Minister has fully refurbished the building and the same would be opened within a couple of days after formal inauguration by Chief Minister’s Adviser on Tourism Asif Mehmood.

The department’s secretary, Ehsan Bhutta, told that a team of experts led by Deputy Director Muhammad Hassan worked enthusiastically and refurbished it in a short period of two months.

The salt range is considered one of the most important geological and historical landmarks of Pakistan. It has one of the best repositories of zoological and botanical fossils in the country.

“Many Hindu temples of Hindu Shahi period of the 7th to 10th century are still standing in this area”, said Bhutta.

Kalar Kahar Museum has been established by Archaeology Directorate and Tourism Department to display zoological and botanical fossils discovered from the nearby site of Bun Amir Khatoon and to represent important cultures (Indus Valley civilisation and Ghandhara civilisation).

The secretary further said that the museum is comprised of three galleries namely the Fossil Gallery, the Indus Valley & Ghandharan Gallery and Miscellaneous Gallery. “The third one is decorated with the items from armoury of ancient era and ethnological material” said the secretary.