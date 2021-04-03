Corona vaccine available for all age groups

KARACHI: The coronavirus vaccine is now available for all age groups. A Pakistani pharmaceutical company has provided the vaccine and people above 18 are being vaccinated. Karachi’s OMI Hospital started the vaccination process on Thursday night and 430 people were vaccinated in one night. The vaccine doses were supplied to Lahore and Islamabad on Friday. People started getting vaccinated on Friday in Lahore, whereas this process will start in Islamabad on Saturday. The Pakistani company has imported 50,000 vials of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine from Russia. People are being vaccinated in Karachi’s three private hospitals – South City Hospital, Ziauddin Hospital and OMI Hospital. The company’s Executive Director Kamran Mirza told daily Jang an agreement for 20 lakh doses has been signed with Russia and the initial 50,000 doses have arrived. As many as 1,000 people got vaccinated on the first day and 700,000 people have been registered. The remaining doses will arrive in Pakistan next week. He said Rs 12,268 each would be charged for the vaccination and every person would get two doses.