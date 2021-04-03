No shortage of sugar in Lahore, says commissioner

LAHORE: Lahore Division Commissioner Muhammad Usman has said that there is no shortage of sugar in the provincial capital and a sugar stock of 10,680 bags is present in the City.

He said supply chain of sugar in market was satisfactory. He issued directions to DCs to start strict checking regarding sugar price, supply chain, availability and stock. Chaired a meeting regarding cleanliness in the City, the commissioner directed Lahore Waste Management Company to get cleaned Lahore before 7am morning, and garbage must be lifted from the permanently installed containers during night.

He said permission would not be given to any officer to show negligence in enforcing the policy and directions issued from the forum and from government. He directed Punjab Horticulture Authority and LWMC to make a mechanism and, green waste lying around different parks must be lifted regularly after 24 hours.

He also instructed the officers concerned to take action against those people found throwing building material or using roadsides for open dumping their building waste. He also told the authorities to keep an eye on private contractors lifting garbage from different societies to ensure its disposal at Lakho Der as per the contract. The PHA DG, LWMC CEO and representatives of Bahria Town, Model town Society and other officers participated in the meeting. Meanwhile, the commissioner also tweeted that the Lahore divisional administration was going to issue a notification in the division about the SOPs for grocery and other shopping activities, curtailing the numbers of people for shopping during COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the notification “one home, one member” for shopping at grocery, medical and general stores to curb gathering would be issued.