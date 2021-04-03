Man kills daughter

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: A man allegedly shot dead his daughter in Tando Allahyar district on Friday. Reports said accused Ghulam Shabbir shot dead his newly-wed daughter, Tasleem, in Deeno Colony of Tando Allahyar district. The police shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and are investigating the cause of the murder.