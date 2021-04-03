close
Sat Apr 03, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 3, 2021

Man kills daughter

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 3, 2021

SUKKUR: A man allegedly shot dead his daughter in Tando Allahyar district on Friday. Reports said accused Ghulam Shabbir shot dead his newly-wed daughter, Tasleem, in Deeno Colony of Tando Allahyar district. The police shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and are investigating the cause of the murder.

