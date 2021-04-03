KP bureaucrats holding e-polls to elect office-bearers

PESHAWAR: The provincial bureaucrats are holding e-polls to elect their new leaders at a time when they have already locked horns with federal bureaucrats over the issue of share in the provincial seats and other rights.

The provincial officers recruited through PMS and PCS have recently moved the Peshawar and Lahore High Courts and approached Prime Minister Imran Khan to get their rights in respective provinces. “There was a body at the central and provincial level for many years. The official said electronic polling would be held on April 12 and the result would be declared the next day. Nomination papers can be filed till April 6 while the final list will be displayed on April 9.

There are seven offices for which nomination papers have been submitted. The voters will cast votes for president, general secretary, vice president (male), vice president (female), joint secretary , finance secretary and coordinator.