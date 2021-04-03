Punjab players, coach banned after fight during match

LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has banned Punjab players after a fight in their match against NBP during Chief Minister Balochistan Gold Cup.

PHF’s secretary Asif Bajwa while talking to media said that Punjab’s Shafqat Rasool has been handed a 10-year ban and Kashif Shah and skipper Haseeb have been banned for five years.

Punjab’s coach Mujahid Afzal has also been banned for five years. Manager Rai Usman and the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP)’s manager received strict warnings in this regard.

“Strict warning has also been given to Punjab Manager Rai Usman Kharal and National Bank Manager and Coach Tahir Zaman.

“Punjab players indulged in a fight during a match. The PHF has imposed bans on three players and the coach of Punjab team,” he added.

“They violated game rules. We punished them so that other players get a lessons,” Bajwa told reporters.

“We have made a three-member committee to further investigate this matter and find out others who were involved in this incident,” he said.