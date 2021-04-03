Islamabad police’s response in recovery of two kids lauded

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has appreciated the professional and gallant response of the police team who rescued two children through successful operation against the person who made them hostage at gunpoint in Bhara Kahu area.

Bhara Kahu police got information on March 28, 2021 that one-armed person has made hostage two children at gunpoint after entering their house in `Mohallah Chaudhrian’ at Dhok Jilani. He threatened to kill both children in case anyone tried to approach them. Soon after the reported incident, the SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer rushed to the scene along with his team including SP (Saddar) Hamza Humayun, ASP Asad Ali, DSP CIA Hakim Khan, SHO Bhara Kahu police station and others.

After reviewing the entire situation, the SSP (Operations) tried to convince the accused in a psychological way for the release of children so that any untoward situation can be averted. SSP (Operations) and SP (Saddar) succeeded to arrest the accused through discussion and adopting all precautionary measures. The accused was arrested along with a weapon and both children were recovered safely.

Following this operation, IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman announced to award prizes to the members of the police team. In context of this announcement, a graceful ceremony was held in the honor of the police team at Police Line Headquarters which was attended by IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, DG Safe City Muhammad Saleem, DIG (Headquarters) Kamran Adil, all SSPs, AIG (Operations), policemen who participated in the operation, parents of children and notables of the area.