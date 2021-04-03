Cops directed to observe, enforce coronavirus SOPs

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that despite the COVID-19 serious threat, police force is working day and night for protection of lives and properties of the people.

The IG expressed these views while giving instructions to all RPOs of the province during a video link conference at the Central Police Office here Friday. During the conference, all the RPOs of the province briefed about the prevention of corona and implementation of government directives. He directed the officers to ensure implementation of devised SOPs for prevention of corona at any cost. He said that all the officers posted on police stations, offices and field duty should consider the face mask as an integral part of the uniform while the supervisory officers themselves would go out in the field and review the measures taken to prevent corona. He said that all possible support should be provided to the district administration and other agencies for the implementation of SOPs issued for restaurants, parks, markets and shopping malls so that the citizens could be protected from the virus as much as possible. He said that all possible cooperation should be extended to the agencies, including the district administration in taking action against the violators of the government orders regarding smart lockdown. He added that all available resources should be used for security arrangements of Christian places of worship on the occasion of Easter, while CCTV cameras, walk-through gates and metal detectors must be used for the security of sensitive churches. He called for increased patrolling of dolphins, Peru and other patrolling forces in the vicinity of sensitive churches, and said that on Easter, supervisory officers should themselves go in the field to check not only security arrangements but also corona SOPs.

The IG directed that the officers on field duty should use hand sanitizers, safety kits and follow other SOPs. He said that the officers who were suffering from corona while on duty, their best welfare should be on priorities of welfare wing and in this regard, the welfare branch should coordinate closely with all the districts so that the provision of medical and other assistance to the personnel can be ensured.

Additional IG Establishment Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Additional IG Welfare and Finance Farooq Mazhar, Additional IG Investigation Fayyaz Ahmed Dev, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, DIG Welfare Agha Muhammad Yousuf, DIG IT Waqas Nazir, DIG R&D Shahid Javed and DIG Operations Sohail Sukhera and other officers were also present on this

occasion.

CCPO stresses unity for peace: Capital City Police Officer Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has stressed upon the need for forging unity among the people of different groups, sects and beliefs to ensure maintenance of peace and solidarity in the City.

Presiding over a meeting of Central Executive District Peace Committee ahead of Ramazan at Qila Gujjar Singh District Police Lines, the CCPO said it was the need of the hour to foil nefarious designs of anti-state elements. He said security arrangements could only be successful with the integrated efforts and the cooperation of ulema along with civil society. He said that interfaith harmony, brotherhood and tolerance were necessary to overcome the present challenges by making coordinated efforts for sustainable peace.