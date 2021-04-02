Maulana Idrees named KP patron of JUI-F

PESHAWAR: Known religious scholar and popular orator Maulana Mohammad Idrees has been named as patron of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the provincial executive committee of the party, which was held here on Thursday with provincial president Maulana Senator Ataur Rahman in the chair.

The meeting was also attended by JUI-F’s members of parliament. The meeting also decided to convene a meeting of the provincial Shura (consultative body) of the party on April 7 to discuss arrangements for the proposed long march against the federal government.

The meeting also took exception to what they called flawed economic policies of the government, which made life miserable for the people.

The participants said that the government wanted to hand over the State Bank of Pakistan to International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, which would bear serious repercussions. They expressed serious concern over the unbearable price hike of daily items and warned the rulers to revisit the anti-people policies.

“On the one hand, the government employees are staging protests on the roads for their rights, while on the other the government is planning to hand over State Bank to IMP and World Bank,” said Maulana Attaur Rahman.

The meeting also expressed grave concern over the martyrdom of Maulana Aziz Ahmad Mashriqi, provincial chief of JUI-F’s volunteers, and a four-member committee was constituted to find out the reasons behind the incident.