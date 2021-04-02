Early diagnosis can help autistic kids

Islamabad : Early diagnosis and treatment, coupled with the use of multidisciplinary approaches can play a vital role in improving functional outcomes for children suffering from Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

The Manager of the Rehabilitation Department of Shifa International Hospital (SIH) Faiza Badar disseminated this message on the occasion of World Autism Awareness Day, which is observed every year on April 2 to promote autism awareness and autism acceptance. ASD is a range of neurodevelopmental disorders predominantly characterized by impaired social functioning and communication disturbances.

“The management of autism depends on timely diagnosis, early intervention, and use of a multi-disciplinary approach which includes Behavior Therapy, Speech-Language Therapy, Sensory Integration, and Occupational Therapy,” Faiza stated.

Haleema Sadia, an autism specialist at SIH said, the symptoms of autism may include intense focus on one item, unresponsiveness, lack of understanding social cues (like the tone of voice or body language), repetitive movements, or self-abusive behaviour like head-banging. She said, symptoms may begin in early childhood (though they may go unrecognized) and may persist and interfere with daily living. She urged parents to consult experts as early as possible if they see any of the above or related symptoms in their children.

The Associate General Manager of the Rehabilitation Department, Kashif Khan, shared that SIH plans to expand ASD services to effectively meet the increasing needs of people with ASD.

The Chief Operating Officer of SIH Taimoor Shah said, “We need to play our role in enabling persons with ASD to live an independent and meaningful life and we need to work on promoting equality, equity, and inclusion because like everyone else, people with autism too are entitled to make decisions for their lives under their own will and preferences.”