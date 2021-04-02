We are now witnessing the third wave of the deadly coronavirus, which is more contagious and deadlier than the first two waves. Unfortunately, people are becoming careless in observing social distancing and other precautionary measures. The government also seems reluctant about taking strict measures to contain the spread of the virus. The reality is that fighting such a deadly pandemic is a collective responsibility where people must do their part. We must realise that the only defence against this life-threatening virus is taking necessary precautions. By not observing SOPs, we are putting our and our loved one’s lives in danger. It is time we showed some patience and observed social distancing. We must avoid unnecessary social events and diligently follow SOPs. Our leaders should set an example of good behaviour and must postpone their social and political activities for some time. The recent picture of the PM holding a meeting despite being Covid-19 positive and the pictures of politicians holding rallies or press conferences do not send a good message.

Also, the government should stop blaming people for the current mess. It did not do anything to procure the vaccine on time. It should take urgent and necessary measures to procure and administer the vaccine to people. It must end these smart lookdowns as they are clearly not working. A complete lockdown for a couple of weeks may be a difficult pill to swallow, but it will save lives and the economy. The government must take strict measures to ensure public safety.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad