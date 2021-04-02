close
Fri Apr 02, 2021
AFP
April 2, 2021

BD teen detained for mocking PM

World

AFP
April 2, 2021

DHAKA: A teenager has been detained under Bangladesh’s harsh internet laws for making a music video mocking Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, police said on Thursday. Rabiul Islam, 19, was arrested on Wednesday in a northern town after a pro-government youth leader filed a complaint under the law, local police chief Abdullah Al-Mamun said.

