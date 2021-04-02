BD teen detained for mocking PM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DHAKA: A teenager has been detained under Bangladesh’s harsh internet laws for making a music video mocking Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, police said on Thursday. Rabiul Islam, 19, was arrested on Wednesday in a northern town after a pro-government youth leader filed a complaint under the law, local police chief Abdullah Al-Mamun said.