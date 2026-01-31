King Charles rings in milestone moment with stars Idris Elba, Sir Elton John more

King Charles celebrates major milestone with stars Idris Elba, Elton John, more

King Charles is celebrating 50 years of his charitable work through the King’s Trust, which was formerly the Prince’s Trust.

In a video shared on social media by the Royal Family account and The King’s Trust, many celebrity ambassadors of the trust are seen congratulating the King on the milestone with short messages.

Major names included Elton John and his husband David Furnish, Lionel Richie, Sir Mick Jagger, Holly Willoughby, Claudia Winkleman, Damian Lewis, Dame Hellen Mirren, Dominic West and more.

All ambassadors noted that they were proud to be supporting the King’s work and wished the trust Happy Birthday and many more years of helping young people build their dreams.

"50 years of The King’s Trust - and what an honour to celebrate it with the incredible ambassadors who stand beside us," the caption read.

"For half a century, The King’s Trust has supported over 1.3 million young people across the UK to build confidence, gain skills and create brighter futures. Today, some of our amazing celebrity supporters are helping us mark this milestone with a message straight from the heart," it continued.

"From first steps to life‑changing journeys, their voices reflect what our mission is all about: breaking down barriers and opening doors for young people. Here’s to 50 years of impact and the next 50 still to come," it concluded.

The King’s Trust helps young people from "disadvantaged communities and those facing the greatest adversity by supporting them to build the confidence and skills to live, learn and earn," according to the website.