Prince William, Harry will never have same relationship they once had

Prince William and Harry should make amends for the sake of the family

Prince William and Harry will never have the same ties the royal brothers once had even if they reconcile in future.

Royal expert Jennie Bond has claimed this in her piece for The i Paper.

However, the expert expressed wish the royal brothers should make amends for the sake of the family.

But she said it doesn't mean they'll be pals.

"I doubt that the brothers can ever be truly close again — but as they grow older, perhaps they can at least have some sort of civil relationship," Jennie said.

The expert said Prince William doesn't seem likely to reunite with Prince Harry.

Jennie believes it would be beneficial for the Prince of Wales to put the drama in the past.

The expert warned, "A lifetime of feuding is exhausting and damaging. William's reign would be so much easier without the baggage of family estrangements."

Moreover, she said even if Harry never speaks to his relatives again, the duke will permanently be connected to The Firm.

"Harry is always going to be the son of a king [King Charles III], the brother of another [Prince William], and the uncle of a future monarch [Prince George]," Jennie said and added "You can take the man out of the royal family, but you can't take the royal family out of the man."