Jackson White lifts the lid on early days of his relationship with Grace Van Patten

Jackson White recently revealed that his girlfriend Grace Van Patten tattooed him in the early days of their relationship.

For those unaware, the two American actors, who are of the same age, 29, first met on the set of the Hulu series Tell Me Lies in 2022 and confirmed their relationship in November of the same year.

On the recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, White was asked about the “craziest thing” he did to impress his girlfriend before they even “started dating.”

Responding to the question, the Confession star revealed that he did something permanent in his relationship with Patten.

He shared, “You know what it’s like in the courtship phase? I let her tattoo me, like, all over my body.”

“For real? With a sharpie… or a stick and poke?” Barrymore shockingly asked.

White confessed it was the second option, which made the audience choke. Then he was asked if Patten had also done any of the tattoos that were visible.

“Like [she did] all these hand tattoos,” The Space Between actor revealed, showing the back of his hand up for the cameras to let the audience see.

He then raised her middle finger and ring finger to show an “x” and “o,” respectively.

Barrymore inquired, “That’s her?”

White gestured towards the backside of his hand, revealing, “And like there she gave me, like, a thing there.”