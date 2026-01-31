King Charles breaks cover after fresh revelations about Andrew in newly released Epstein files
King Charles has made his first public appearance after his disgraced brother former Duke of York Andrew appeared in newly released files on Jeffrey Epstein.
The files published by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) on Friday, appeared to show images of Andrew.
Hours after the revelations about Andrew, King Charles was back in the public spotlight, attending the parkrun as a spectator, cheering on joggers as they completed their first lap alongside ambassador Sarah Byatt.
Later, the palace also shared photos of King Charles on social media handles with caption “Surprising Sandringham parkrunners!.”
The statement further says, “Ahead of #WorldCancerDay next week, The King paid a surprise visit to participants of Sandringham @parkrunuk this morning, organised in partnership with @MoveAgainstCancerCharity and Sandringham’s 5K Your Way group.”
It further said, “5K Your Way encourages anyone impacted by cancer to walk, jog, run, cheer or volunteer at more than 120 designated parkrun events across the UK and Ireland on the last Saturday of each month - bringing communities together through movement, friendship and encouragement.”
Commenting on King Charles appearance on X, formerly Twitter handle, a royal fan said, “A genuinely uplifting gesture. Small moments of encouragement like this can mean a lot to people affected by cancer bringing visibility, community and hope through something as simple and powerful as moving together.”
